Man found shot in Michigan City home, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man was taken to a local hospital after police found him shot in his torso late Thursday, officials said.

Michigan City police said in a news release Friday that they had identified a person of interest and are still searching for any information related to the shooting.

Officers were dispatched about 11:03 p.m. Thursday after they were notified a person had been shot in the 200 block of Thurman Avenue, the release states.

There, they found a 33-year-old of Michigan City man inside his home with a gunshot wound to his rib cage area, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives recovered a spent ammunition cartridge and other undisclosed evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene, which helped them quickly identify a person of interest, police said.

Police were still interviewing witnesses, attempting to identify suspects and searching for possible video surveillance and additional evidence Friday.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Detective Cpl. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221, ext. 1074.

Information can also be provided by calling 219-873-1488 or 1-800-78-CRIME.