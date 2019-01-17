MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the head Wednesday night in a vehicle in the 200 block of Jackson Street.
The man, who has not yet been identified, suffered a single gunshot wound, police said.
Police said they were dispatched to the site at 7:59 p.m. and found the man in a parked vehicle.
The death is being investigated by members of the Michigan City Police Department and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact lead Detective Cpl. Michelle Widelski at 219-874-3221, extension 1088.