Man found shot to death in front yard, police say

GARY — A 28-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday in the 600 block of Kentucky Street, police said.
David D. Morris, of Gary, was found unresponsive in front of a residence after officers were dispatched to the area about 11:15 a.m. for a report of a possible gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Lake County coroner's investigators pronounced Morris dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.