{{featured_button_text}}
Generic crime logo

GARY — A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in the city's Black Oak section, officials said.

Earl J. Dantzler, 32, of Gary, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6000 block of West 36th Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Dantzler was pronounced dead about 10 p.m. at the scene. The death was ruled a homicide.

Dantzler's killing marks the 18th homicide this year in Gary, police and death records show.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.