GARY — Police responding to a report of shots fired Tuesday night in the city's Glen Park section found a man dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Robert Sanders, 30, who lived on the block where he was shot, was found lying on the ground with no signs of life, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 51st Place about 6 p.m.
Sanders was pronounced dead at the crime scene. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting and events leading up to it to call Detective Alex Jones of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Sanders' death marks the third homicide of the year in Gary, which ended 2018 with 40 homicides. Police have secured charges in one case this year.