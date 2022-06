Man found shot to death in idling car, police say

GARY — A 29-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday by officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, police said.

Shelton T. Curtis, of Gary, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a still-idling Kia Forte parked in the 2200 block of Maryland Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

Gary police were dispatched to the area about 7 p.m., Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Curtis appeared to have suffered multiple gunshots to the chest, he said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a sentencing hearing for Curtis in December, an attorney said Curtis recently became a father to a child born prematurely at 24 weeks.

Curtis was ordered to serve a year on probation for a police chase May 2, 2021, that ended when the green Dodge Charges he was driving hit a parked car, rolled over and hit several homes.

A jury in 2016 acquitted Curtis of murder in a case linked to the Aug. 6, 2015, shooting deaths Raymond Washington-Whitehead, 17, of Merrillville, and James Powell, 18, of Gary, at a residence in the 1100 block of Lane Street in Gary. The jury convicted him of misdemeanor attempted dealing in marijuana.

Anyone with information about Curtis' homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.