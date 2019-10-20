GARY — A 50-year-old man died late Saturday after a shooting inside his home, officials said.
Antonio Reeves, of Gary, died from multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Gary police responded to his home in the 500 block of Ralston Street after a person discovered Reeves' body and called 911, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers arrived and met a person who let them inside the home, where they found Reeves unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Medics from the Gary Fire Department arrived, but the man was lifeless. Lake County coroner's investigators pronounced Reeves dead at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Edward Gonzales, of the Lake/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.