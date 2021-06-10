Man found stabbed to death in alley, police say

HAMMOND — Police were speaking with a person of interest Thursday after a man was stabbed to death late Wednesday, an official said.

Craig L. Warner, 51, of Hammond, was found dead in an alley with an apparent stab wound to the chest about 9:45 p.m. after Hammond police were dispatched for a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Field Street, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jeff Ritter at 219-852-2990 or Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.