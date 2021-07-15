Man found wounded on street corner charged in robbery, shooting

CROWN POINT — A Country Club Hills man was wounded when a man he robbed June 30 in East Chicago fired a shot at him, court records allege.

Mylik Wilburn, 20, was found lying on the ground at the coroner of Pulaski and 150th streets with a a gunshot wound to his right arm and elbow, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Wilburn refused to identify himself, but he was wearing a black jumpsuit and blue shirt that matched a description given by the robbery victim, records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Wilburn's behalf Wednesday to three felony counts of robbery. A public defender was appointed.

East Chicago police were called about 9:45 p.m. June 30 to the 5000 block of Northcote Avenue, where they spoke with a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man told police he was parking a motorcycle in the alley when two men in a blue vehicle traveling south came to an abrupt stop and got out.

A man in a black jumpsuit held the victim at gunpoint, and the other man patted the victim down and said, "Get ready," after finding two handgun magazines on the victim's hip, records state.