Man found wounded on street corner charged in robbery, shooting

CROWN POINT — A Country Club Hills man was wounded when a man he robbed June 30 in East Chicago fired a shot at him, court records allege.
Mylik Wilburn, 20, was found lying on the ground at the coroner of Pulaski and 150th streets with a a gunshot wound to his right arm and elbow, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Wilburn refused to identify himself, but he was wearing a black jumpsuit and blue shirt that matched a description given by the robbery victim, records state.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Wilburn's behalf Wednesday to three felony counts of robbery. A public defender was appointed.
East Chicago police were called about 9:45 p.m. June 30 to the 5000 block of Northcote Avenue, where they spoke with a man who had been shot in the leg.
The man told police he was parking a motorcycle in the alley when two men in a blue vehicle traveling south came to an abrupt stop and got out.
A man in a black jumpsuit held the victim at gunpoint, and the other man patted the victim down and said, "Get ready," after finding two handgun magazines on the victim's hip, records state.
The man in the jumpsuit ordered the victim to get to the ground, and as the victim complied he pulled his own handgun and shot at the man in the jumpsuit, records state.
The victim was shot in the leg, and the men picked up his gun and fled south down the alley, according to court documents.
Police later followed a trail of suspected blood spots from where Wilburn was found at 150th and Pulaski back to the 5000 block of Reading Avenue, which is near where the robbery occurred, records state.
Investigators gathered multiple surveillance videos showing a man in a jumpsuit walking along the same path, documents allege.
The second suspect, who was driving the blue vehicle, was described as 30 to 40 years old with a stocky build.
Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call East Chicago detectives at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.