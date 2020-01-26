Man free on bond in attempted murder case accused of shooting into 2 homes

CROWN POINT — A Gary man awaiting trial in a 2015 attempted murder case was wanted Friday on charges alleging he shot into two homes Jan. 21 after approaching a man about money he thought was owed to him.

Keontaye L. Hunter, 20, and another man are accused of shooting at a man after the victim went outside in the 1900 block of McKinley Street to speak to Hunter for the second time that day.

Witnesses told police Hunter, who was wearing an orange jacket and had gold teeth, approached a home to ask about a man Hunter believed owed him money, records say.

A family member told Hunter the man wasn't home, but allowed Hunter to talk to the man on a cellphone, records allege. The family member also told Hunter not to return because the man didn't live there, according to documents.

Hunter left, but witnesses noticed him driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the area more than an hour later. When a family member went out to remind Hunter he wasn't welcome, Hunter got out of the Tahoe, slipped and began shooting, records allege.

A man with Hunter, who was wearing a burgundy Alabama hoodie, also began shooting as the family member retreated into the home, records state.

The gunfire damaged two homes, both of which were occupied.

