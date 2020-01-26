You are the owner of this article.
Man free on bond in attempted murder case accused of shooting into 2 homes
Man free on bond in attempted murder case accused of shooting into 2 homes

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Gary man awaiting trial in a 2015 attempted murder case was wanted Friday on charges alleging he shot into two homes Jan. 21 after approaching a man about money he thought was owed to him.

Keontaye L. Hunter, 20, and another man are accused of shooting at a man after the victim went outside in the 1900 block of McKinley Street to speak to Hunter for the second time that day.

Witnesses told police Hunter, who was wearing an orange jacket and had gold teeth, approached a home to ask about a man Hunter believed owed him money, records say.

A family member told Hunter the man wasn't home, but allowed Hunter to talk to the man on a cellphone, records allege. The family member also told Hunter not to return because the man didn't live there, according to documents.

Hunter left, but witnesses noticed him driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the area more than an hour later. When a family member went out to remind Hunter he wasn't welcome, Hunter got out of the Tahoe, slipped and began shooting, records allege.

A man with Hunter, who was wearing a burgundy Alabama hoodie, also began shooting as the family member retreated into the home, records state.

The gunfire damaged two homes, both of which were occupied.

Police located Hunter later that day, after he arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with a gunshot wound to his leg, records say.

Hunter claimed he'd been shot at a Gary location by an "unknown person," records say. An officer noted Hunter was wearing an orange jacket and had gold teeth.

Witnesses later identified Hunter as one of the men who fired shots in the 1900 block of McKinley, records allege.

Hunter was charged with seven felony counts of criminal recklessness — one  linked to each person inside the two homes damaged by gunfire — and one count of pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony.

At the time of the shooting, Hunter was free on bond in a 2015 case in which he was accused of shooting his then-15-year-old cousin over missing money, records show. 

The cousin was left paralyzed from the waist down because of the shooting May 29, 2015, near Second Avenue and Tyler Street in Gary, according to court records. Hunter was charged with attempted murder and other counts in June 2015, when he was just 16 years old. His next court appearance in that case is set for Feb. 25.

Anyone with information about Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1210, their local police or 911. To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

