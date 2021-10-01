Man free on bond in murder case arrested on welfare fraud charges

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man who was free on bond in a murder case was back in jail Friday on charges he fraudulently collected unemployment benefits while incarcerated.
Robert A. Orosz Jr., 58, is accused of directing a woman to complete his weekly unemployment vouchers while he was being held without bail on a murder charge in the homicide of 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett on March 13, 2003, in Gary.
Orosz collected nearly $6,000 as a result of the alleged scheme, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Friday to theft, welfare fraud and perjury, all level 6 felonies. His bond was set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Orosz was arrested July 21, 2020, in Alliance, Ohio, on charges linked to Pratchett's homicide.
Pratchett died from a slash wound to his neck, which almost completely severed his larynx. Orosz was the likely source of DNA on items collected from the homicide scene, records state.
Investigators with the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team monitored Orosz's jail phone calls and discovered a conversation Sept. 27, 2020, where Orosz allegedly told a woman to "put down the reason as COVID this time" and said there were so many scams going on he wasn't worried about it.
Orosz was granted bond in March after the court determined Lake County prosecutors failed to prove during evidentiary hearings that the presumption of his guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — was strong.
Orosz posted a $10,000 cash bond March 12, records show.
Individuals are not eligible for unemployment benefits if they are incarcerated, because they are not available to work.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development conducted its own investigation and determined someone committed unemployment fraud on Orosz's behalf, records state.
Orosz completed a sworn statement and said he was willing to accept responsibility for the overpayments, according to court documents.
He repaid the money between Sept. 10 and Sept. 29, records show.