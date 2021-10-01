Man free on bond in murder case arrested on welfare fraud charges

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man who was free on bond in a murder case was back in jail Friday on charges he fraudulently collected unemployment benefits while incarcerated.

Robert A. Orosz Jr., 58, is accused of directing a woman to complete his weekly unemployment vouchers while he was being held without bail on a murder charge in the homicide of 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett on March 13, 2003, in Gary.

Orosz collected nearly $6,000 as a result of the alleged scheme, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Friday to theft, welfare fraud and perjury, all level 6 felonies. His bond was set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Orosz was arrested July 21, 2020, in Alliance, Ohio, on charges linked to Pratchett's homicide.

Pratchett died from a slash wound to his neck, which almost completely severed his larynx. Orosz was the likely source of DNA on items collected from the homicide scene, records state.