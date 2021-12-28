Man gave conflicting story about child's accidental shooting, court records state

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man gave police a story that conflicted with a statement they took from 8-year-old boy, who suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh while in the man's care Christmas Eve, court records state.

Devante J. McLaurin-McNutt, 26, is accused of telling police the boy was alone in a room that was typically locked when the child accidentally shot himself.

Merrillville police obtained permission from the boy's mother to speak with him, and the 8-year-old said he was playing in a room with other children when he grabbed a gun laying on a bed and it went off.

McLaurin-McNutt said he didn't know who owned the gun or where it was, so police asked for permission to search his home in the 5800 block of Van Buren Street in Merrillville, Lake Criminal Court records state.

McLaurin-McNutt consented to the search, and police found a firearm on the floor next to a bed and three people hiding in a crawlspace, according to court documents. Two of the men were wanted on warrants, Merrillville police said.

McLaurin-McNutt was charged Sunday with three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. He posted a $4,000 cash bond Tuesday, but he has not yet entered pleas to the charges.