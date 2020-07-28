Man gets 10 years for picking up teen girl from Chicago home, sexually assaulting her

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Gary man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to picking up a minor from her home in Chicago and taking her back to his Gary home where he sexually assaulted her.

Kristopher Meacham, 29, was sentenced to 120 months after he pleaded guilty to one count of to transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a news release.

Meacham will also serve 15 years of supervised release following the prison term, and he was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim.

According to documents in the case, Meacham met a 14-year-old girl from Chicago in January 2018 in Gary. The two communicated over social media, and Meacham told the girl he was 19 and arranged to meet her.

In March 2018, he drove to Chicago, picked up the 14-year-old and drove her to his Gary home where he engaged in sexual acts with the child until she escaped the following day and was recovered by police, Kirsch said in the release.