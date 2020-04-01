Man gets 10 years for raping teen girl he met at Chuck E. Cheese

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for holding a 15-year-old girl against her will in 2019 and raping her.

Keith S. Bridgewater, 28, pleaded guilty March 3 to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell granted the state's motion to introduce evidence of Bridgewater's 2014 conviction for sexual misconduct with a minor.

In the latest case, Bridgewater met the girl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Merrillville while she was accompanying a day care field trip, court records state. She gave him a phone number, and he picked her up from her home days later.

The girl told police Bridgewater held her against her will at his home in Gary for about a day in February 2019 and repeatedly raped her.

Her family eventually was able to contact her by phone and a relative picked her up after she ran from Bridgewater's residence, records state.

Bridgewater was discharged from probation for his 2014 conviction about a month before sexually abusing the 15-year-old girl.

Bridgewater's attorney, John Cantrell, said after the sentencing hearing that he felt Bridgewater had to plead guilty after Boswell permitted prosecutors to introduce evidence of a previous conviction.