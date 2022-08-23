Man gets 21 months in prison for weapons violation

HAMMOND — A Gary man who played booming music in his car and didn't use turn signals is going to prison to a weapons violation.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 21-month sentence Tuesday on 42-year-old Milton Harvey Jr.

Harvey pleaded guilty four years ago to being a felon unlawfully in possession of a firearm following his arrest by Gary police for violating the city’s noise ordinance and failing to signal turns in his older model Chevrolet Caprice.

Defense attorney Visvaldis P. Kupsis argued in a memo to the court Harvey deserved more leniency because he was a hard-working father of two children who has only carried a handgun for self-protection.

The case took six years to resolve because of pandemic delays in court activity and Harvey’s challenges to the constitutionality of his arrest and a federal law making it illegal for convicted felony to possess firearms.

Harvey’s defense attorney first argued Gary police had no business arresting Harvey who was merely driving northbound in the 500 block of Gary’s McKinley Street the evening of Aug. 1, 2016.

The incident started when Gary Det. Sgt. Samuel Abegg and Det. Brian Rodziewicz, who were driving one block away, heard a loud thumping bass from the Harvey’s Caprice.

The officers followed the music to Harvey’s car, then followed it briefly, noting that Harvey had failed to use his turn signal.

They stopped Harvey with the only intention of writing him a ticket for violating Gary’s noise ordinance and failure to signal turns.

But the situation escalated when Rodziewicz saw the butt of a handgun protruding from the waistband of Harvey’s pants.

Officers arrested Harvey without incident and retrieved his loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had an obliterated serial number, making it impossible to trace the previous ownership of the gun.

They arrested Harvey for having a pistol without a state permit. The state law requiring gun registration was overturned by the Indiana General Assembly this year.

Police also found Harvey had a 2001 conviction for dealing cocaine and a 2017 misdemeanor conviction for visiting a common nuisance.

Gary police were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force brought the case to the U.S. Attorney’s office which charged Harvey with violation of federal law prohibiting felony from possessing firearms.

Harvey’s attorney first asked the judge to throw out the case on grounds he shouldn’t have been stopped in the first place because Gary’s noise ordinance violated Harvey’s right to free speech.

The judge declined to do so, ruling police had the authority to stop Harvey for failing to signal turns.

Next, Harvey’s attorney argued the federal prohibiting gun ownership to felons violated Harvey’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Again the judge overruled that objection on grounds the federal law reasonably prohibit drug offenders from being armed since illicit drug trafficking routinely involves gun violence.

Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney said the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin F. Wolff and Nicholas J. Padilla.