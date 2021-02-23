Man gets 26 years in prison for string of violent armed robberies

HAMMOND — A federal judge imprisoned a Hammond man Tuesday for seven armed and violent robberies six years ago.

U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed a 26-year sentence on 28-year-old Gregory J. Smith, who pleaded guilty to nearly killing a store clerk during one of seven holdups.

That is less than the 28 years federal prosecutors requested, but more than the 18 years Smith pleaded for through his defense attorney, James Thiros.

Smith pleaded guilty more than a year ago to seven felony counts arising from a string of robberies over seven days in November 2015.

He committed robberies at: Nate's Tobacco, 1403 173rd St., and Gallops Marathon, 6502 Kennedy Ave., both on Nov. 13; Witham's gas station, 2847 165th St., on Nov. 14; Boost Mobile, 3506 165th St., on Nov. 16; and Hammond Liquors, 7448 Columbia Ave., Manny's Chicago Style Dawgs House, 6217 Kennedy Ave., and Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th St. — all on Nov. 19.

He robbed clerks at gunpoint and shot a female clerk at the Hammond Liquors store. She was hospitalized for two months and lost an arm as a result of her wounds.

Authorities arrested Smith two days after the last holdup.

