Man gets 30 months for dealing heroin near Merrillville schools

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man will remain behind bars a little longer for selling heroin near some local school classrooms.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 30-month sentence Monday on 44-year-old Gregory Lemon.

The judge turned Lemon over to the U.S. Marshals Service to remain in federal custody, but only for a short time more.

Lemon already has served about two years in a local jail, since his initial arrest, awaiting the resolution of his drug case.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to a charge of heroin distribution within 1,000 feet of a school under a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office.

Lemon gave up his right to a jury trial in return for the government recommending he receive a more lenient sentence than the 40-year maximum prison term allowed under law.

Lemon admitted in his plea bargain to accusations he possessed and sold more than 4 ounces of heroin and acetylfentanyl, illicit opiates responsible for thousands of overdose deaths annually.