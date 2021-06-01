Man gets 30 months for dealing heroin near Merrillville schools

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man will remain behind bars a little longer for selling heroin near some local school classrooms.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 30-month sentence Monday on 44-year-old Gregory Lemon.
The judge turned Lemon over to the U.S. Marshals Service to remain in federal custody, but only for a short time more.
Lemon already has served about two years in a local jail, since his initial arrest, awaiting the resolution of his drug case.
He pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to a charge of heroin distribution within 1,000 feet of a school under a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office.
Lemon gave up his right to a jury trial in return for the government recommending he receive a more lenient sentence than the 40-year maximum prison term allowed under law.
Lemon admitted in his plea bargain to accusations he possessed and sold more than 4 ounces of heroin and acetylfentanyl, illicit opiates responsible for thousands of overdose deaths annually.
He sold the addictive mixture to government informants five times from July 2018 to July 2019 when investigators raided his Merrillville home, where they found more of the drugs as well as a digital scale and plastic baggies.
Some the sales took place in a parking lot outside a Merrillville strip mall near 61st Avenue and Broadway, a short walk from Fieler Elementary School or Andrean High School.
He has no prior criminal convictions and has been employed most of his life, including work as a janitor and a barber.
His defense attorney, Sonya Scott-Dix of Crown Point, states in her arguments for a short sentence that Green was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.