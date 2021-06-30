Man gets 38 years in prison for shooting pregnant woman in back of head

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a 24-year-old man Wednesday to 38 years in prison for shooting a pregnant woman in the back of the head in 2018 in Gary.
Donjulian Hobson, of Gary, has shown a pattern of escalating violence since his first contact with law enforcement at a teenager, Judge Samuel Cappas said.
Prior attempts to rehabilitate Hobson failed, because he violated conditions of the Lake County Community Corrections program and probation while serving a sentence for a 2013 robbery, Cappas said.
Hobson also violated the conditions of his parole when he shot the woman July 14, 2018, the judge said.
"Your life is replete with multiple offenses," Cappas said. "Many of them violent."
The woman, whom The Times is not naming, asked Hobson what gave him the right to shoot her and kill her boyfriend, Antonio "Pookie" Adams, 23, of Gary.
A jury convicted Hobson in May of attempted murder for shooting the woman but cleared him of a murder charge in Adams' homicide. Defense attorney Robert Varga argued at trial that Hobson shot Adams in self-defense.
Hobson could have faced up to 40 years for the attempted murder conviction.
Cappas gave Hobson credit for more than two years already spent in jail. He must serve at least 75% of his sentence.
The woman, who had known Hobson since childhood, said she now has a bullet and bullet fragments lodged in her head; suffers from seizures, memory loss and vision loss; and must deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety because of the shooting.
She could have lost her child because of him, she said.
"I really want to know why you did this," she said. "But we will never know, because you're too much of a coward to say why."
She told Hobson he was ignorant and "pure evil."
"I hope and pray the judge shows no remorse for you, because someone like you don't deserve to be free," she said.
Hobson declined to make a statement on his own behalf.
Varga said Hobson was just 21 years old when the shooting occurred.
Hobson's father was murdered, and he lost his mother to cancer, Varga said.
"He's still very young," Varga said. "He has his whole life ahead of him."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez said Hobson's first contact with law enforcement occurred at age 13. At age 17, he was convicted of his first felony, she said.
Hobson was an infant when his father was killed, she said. His mother died after his arrest in the 2018 shooting.
After the jury's verdict in May, Hobson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
He agreed to a nine-year sentence, which was to run concurrent to his sentence on the attempted murder count.
The judge told him, "That's a big break."
Cappas also granted Hobson's request to appoint a public defender to represent him on appeal.