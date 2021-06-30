Man gets 38 years in prison for shooting pregnant woman in back of head

The woman, who had known Hobson since childhood, said she now has a bullet and bullet fragments lodged in her head; suffers from seizures, memory loss and vision loss; and must deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety because of the shooting.

She could have lost her child because of him, she said.

"I really want to know why you did this," she said. "But we will never know, because you're too much of a coward to say why."

She told Hobson he was ignorant and "pure evil."

"I hope and pray the judge shows no remorse for you, because someone like you don't deserve to be free," she said.

Hobson declined to make a statement on his own behalf.

Varga said Hobson was just 21 years old when the shooting occurred.

Hobson's father was murdered, and he lost his mother to cancer, Varga said.

"He's still very young," Varga said. "He has his whole life ahead of him."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez said Hobson's first contact with law enforcement occurred at age 13. At age 17, he was convicted of his first felony, she said.