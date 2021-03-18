Man gets 6-year sentence for shooting at woman, infant

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge handed a Gary man a six-year sentence Thursday after the man claimed he did not shoot into a woman's home as she stood at her front door holding an infant.
Charles King III, 51, denied walking across a street from his girlfriend's home to the woman's home.
Judge Salvador Vasquez said photos presented to him by Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson showed a graze wound to the woman's arm and bullet holes in her front door.
King said, "That must have come from someone else."
Vasquez said King affirmed at an earlier hearing that the facts in his plea agreement were true and correct. King pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of intimidation, a level 5 felony.
In the plea agreement, King admitted he argued with the woman Dec. 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue in Gary, threatened her with a handgun and walked across the street to shoot into her home.
King said he thought the reference in his plea agreement to him walking across the street and shooting into the home "was her statement."
King said he picked up his girlfriend's gun and threatened the woman, but did not leave his girlfriend's home.
"I just wanted to scare her, to get her out of my place," he said.
The woman said King came to her home more than 15 minutes after they argued at King's girlfriend's home, and he could have killed her when he shot at her as she held her infant and her other children stood nearby.
He fired one shot, and she immediately shut her door, she said. She suffered a graze wound to her arm.
"He almost killed me two days before Christmas and took me away from my five kids," she said. "All because of his alcohol problem."
Though King's statement conflicted with the facts alleged in the plea agreement, it did not undermine his plea to intimidation, a level 5 felony, Vasquez said.
Whether King was confused or attempting to manipulate the process to his benefit, he committed a violent act, the judge said.
"I don't disbelieve (the woman) for a moment," Vasquez said. "She says she saw your face. She shut the door, and you continued to fire. I believe her."
Defense attorney Eric Morris asked Vasquez to show King leniency, partly because his criminal history did not include any other violent offenses. His past convictions included felony theft and misdemeanor cases of reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement dating back to 2002.
Vasquez previously rejected an earlier plea agreement for King, because it called for a three-year cap on any possible sentence. Vasquez said the cap as inappropriate, given King's criminal history.
Morris said King successfully completed probation more often than he unsuccessfully completed probation in his various cases. King, the son of a retired Gary police officer, also has strong family support, he said.
Anderson asked Vasquez to sentence King to a full six years in prison, because he's known about his alcoholism for more than a decade but hasn't learned from his past mistakes.
The presence of the woman's children during the shooting warranted a longer sentence, Anderson said.
As Vasquez pronounced King's sentence, King said, "Please, give me another chance."
Vasquez said he had no issue with lower courts repeatedly giving King probation for various alcohol-related offenses.
"We want people to learn from their mistakes, because we don't want them to end up here (in felony court)," he said.
King was on probation for drunken driving at the time of the shooting, and voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a criminal act, Vasquez said.
He sentenced King to six years, with four to be served in prison and the final two on probation.
"That's your break," the judge said.