Man gets 6-year sentence for shooting at woman, infant

The woman said King came to her home more than 15 minutes after they argued at King's girlfriend's home, and he could have killed her when he shot at her as she held her infant and her other children stood nearby.

He fired one shot, and she immediately shut her door, she said. She suffered a graze wound to her arm.

"He almost killed me two days before Christmas and took me away from my five kids," she said. "All because of his alcohol problem."

Though King's statement conflicted with the facts alleged in the plea agreement, it did not undermine his plea to intimidation, a level 5 felony, Vasquez said.

Whether King was confused or attempting to manipulate the process to his benefit, he committed a violent act, the judge said.

"I don't disbelieve (the woman) for a moment," Vasquez said. "She says she saw your face. She shut the door, and you continued to fire. I believe her."