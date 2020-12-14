Man gets 65 years for gunning down friend with AK-47 as he played video games

Brooks has four children and the support of his family, including his mother and two siblings, he said.

Brooks said it was never his intention to kill Watson.

Brooks said he allowed Watson over, because Watson had nowhere to go.

"He had a gun in my house. He kept pointing it at me," Brooks said. "I was just protecting myself in my own home."

Perkins said the case was a tragedy.

Brooks lost his father and a brother to gun violence, she said.

"Now you sit on the other side, convicted of gun violence," she said.

Perkins said she didn't understand why any American would want to possess an assault-style rifle.

"We all sat through trial and saw the type of damage that an assault rifle will do to a person's body," she said.

Photographs appeared to show the controller for the video game was still in Watson's hand when police found him, Perkins said.

Brooks' brother testified there didn't seem to be much to precipitate the shooting, she said.