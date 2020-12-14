 Skip to main content
Man gets 65 years for gunning down friend with AK-47 as he played video games
CROWN POINT — A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for shooting a friend to death with an AK-47 as the friend sat on a couch playing a video game.

Montel R. Brooks, of Gary, was convicted last month of shooting 25-year-old Louis Watson eight or nine times early Jan. 5, 2018, causing Watson to lose about 50% of the blood in his body.

A doctor testified three of those gunshots would have been fatal, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Psimos said.

Psimos argued Brooks should receive a longer sentence, because Watson was a longstanding friend of Brooks' family and felt as if Brooks' home at the Delaney Apartment Complex was a "safe haven."

Brooks' brother, Marion Brooks, testified at trial that Watson "was like a brother" to him, Psimos said.

Psimos asked for a 75-year sentence, including 55 years for murder and 20 years for a firearm enhancement.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas rejected Psimos' argument that Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins should consider a pending attempted murder case against Montel Brooks in crafting a sentence for the murder conviction.

Brooks hasn't been convicted in that case, and he has no felony convictions other than murder, Tavitas said.

Brooks has four children and the support of his family, including his mother and two siblings, he said.

Brooks said it was never his intention to kill Watson.

Brooks said he allowed Watson over, because Watson had nowhere to go. 

"He had a gun in my house. He kept pointing it at me," Brooks said. "I was just protecting myself in my own home."

Perkins said the case was a tragedy.

Brooks lost his father and a brother to gun violence, she said. 

"Now you sit on the other side, convicted of gun violence," she said.

Perkins said she didn't understand why any American would want to possess an assault-style rifle.

"We all sat through trial and saw the type of damage that an assault rifle will do to a person's body," she said.

Photographs appeared to show the controller for the video game was still in Watson's hand when police found him, Perkins said.

Brooks' brother testified there didn't seem to be much to precipitate the shooting, she said.

Perkins declined to consider Brooks' pending case in crafting his sentence and noted he had only one prior misdemeanor conviction.

Despite having children, paternity has not been established and no court order for child support has been issued, she said.

She gave little weight to Brooks' expression of remorse, she said.

"While expressing remorse, he also made additional statements attempting to justify his use of deadly force in this case," Perkins said.

Perkins sentenced Brooks to 55 years for murder and an additional 10 years for the firearm enhancement, for a total of 65 years. 

She gave him credit for nearly three years he spent in jail while awaiting trial, plus good time. Brooks must serve at least 75% of his sentence.

Perkins also granted his request to appoint a public defender for a possible appeal of his sentence.

