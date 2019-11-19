{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A Michigan City man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of bank robbery, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Jason Cheek was charged with robbing two banks in Michigan City and one in Portage between June 5, 2018, and July 31, 2018. The 42-year-old was arrested in August of that year.

In addition to his 63-month prison sentence, Cheek received two years supervised probation and was ordered to pay $15,694 in restitution to the banks involved, as well as $8,584.66 to a particular bank teller.  

The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from Portage and Michigan City police departments.

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.