HAMMOND — A Michigan City man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of bank robbery, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Jason Cheek was charged with robbing two banks in Michigan City and one in Portage between June 5, 2018, and July 31, 2018. The 42-year-old was arrested in August of that year.
In addition to his 63-month prison sentence, Cheek received two years supervised probation and was ordered to pay $15,694 in restitution to the banks involved, as well as $8,584.66 to a particular bank teller.
The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from Portage and Michigan City police departments.
Brent Harrington
Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 17, 2019
Offense Description: Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Brittney Rapoport
Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 15, 2019
Offense Description: Theft, failure to appear
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Cody Davis
Age: 27
Residence: Hobart
Arrest Date: Nov. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Carrying a handgun without a license; resisting law enforcement
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Cory Majied
Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 16, 2019
Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer; resisting law enforcement; domestic battery; disorderly conduct
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
David Simmons
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; resisting law enforcement
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Dylan Andersen
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 15, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Gavilan Love
Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 17, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Imo Johnson
Age: 76
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jared Tuszynski
Age: 29
Residence: Bridgman, Michigan
Arrest Date: Nov. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Cheating at gaming
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Marcus Reynolds
Age: 39
Residence: Hammond
Arrest Date: Nov. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Forgery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Phil Kress
Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 17, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; leaving the scene of property damage accident
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Richard Pisarski
Age: 49
Residence: Hobart
Arrest Date: Nov. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangering a person
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Ryan Martin
Age: 45
Residence: Knox, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Auto theft, habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Terry West
Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Thomas Clarich
Age: 30
Residence: Rolling Prairie
Arrest Date: Nov. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Vincent Silva
Age: 28
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Nov. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department
Wesley Williams
Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 15, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting in bodily injury
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
William Bailey
Age: 43
Residence: Union Mills
Arrest Date: Nov. 16, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department
William Dow
Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
