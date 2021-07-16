Man gets probation for police pursuit that ended as he attempted to flee over icy river

CROWN POINT — A man who attempted to run onto an icy river after a police pursuit in February pleaded guilty Thursday to felony auto theft and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Alonzo C. Irving Jr., of Matteson, Illinois, was taken into custody Feb. 9 after leading Lake Station police on a chase in a stolen black Dodge Challenger, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Irving crashed at the bottom of the embankment in the area of Clay Street and Willow Drive and attempted to run into Deep River before surrendering, court records state.

Police searched the Dodge and found two purple skull-shaped pills of suspected methamphetamine and more than 20 grams of suspected marijuana, documents state.

Irving pleaded guilty to one count of auto theft, a level 6 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges, including possession of methamphetamine and dealing in marijuana.

Judge Pro Tempore Amanda Hires accepted his plea agreement and sentenced him to 18 months in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.