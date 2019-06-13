HAMMOND — A 34-year-old Highland man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, according to a U.S. attorney's office news release.
In a plea agreement, Alan Piwowar admitted to taking sexually explicit photographs of a 2-year-old child in his care in October 2008, the release stated. He also told investigators he touched the child "with the intent to sexually arouse or gratify himself."
In April 2018, Piwowar was found in possession of child pornography and later attempted to destroy the evidence after he learned of the investigation against him, the release stated.
Along with his 30-year sentence, Piwowar has been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution. After his release from prison, he will remain on supervised probation for 15 years.