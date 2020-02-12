You are the owner of this article.
Man gets 9 years for raping woman after she passed out
Man gets 9 years for raping woman after she passed out

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for raping a female acquaintance after offering to give her a ride home from a party in Whiting in 2018.

Luciano Galvan, 23, was found guilty of rape, a level 3 felony, after a trial last month in Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.

The woman called 911 on Sept. 9, 2018, telling police she had been at a house party with friends earlier that night and ended up drinking "to the point of not being able to stand or walk," according to court records.

She told police Galvan drove her back to her apartment, where she awoke to find herself naked from the waist down, records state.

Galvan initially denied any wrongdoing, but called the woman back and admitted to raping her while she was passed out.

Galvan told police he knew why they came to his home but declined to speak to them without an attorney present.

Investigators later found text messages he sent to friends that said, "I'm sorry guys. I'm like crying right now and my hands are shaking. I feel worthless," according to court records.

Galvan was represented by attorney Andrew Yoder.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar handled the case for the state.

