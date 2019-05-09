CROWN POINT — A Gary man convicted of slashing his cousin's throat and stealing her car and money was sentenced Thursday to 38 years in prison.
Vincent E. Banks, 51, denied responsibility for the Feb. 21, 2017, attack at his family's home in the 500 block of Van Buren Street in Gary.
Banks' cousin, Tiffany Young, who testified at trial that she has known Banks all her life and recognized his voice during the attack, said she has to live with the scar on her neck every day.
She said Banks should have taken a plea agreement instead of forcing her to testify at trial.
"This has taken a toll on my family," Young said.
"All my life, I've known him to be a criminal," she said. "I don't think he ever needs to get out of jail."
Banks' mother, Francis Banks, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray to have mercy on her son.
"I got more years behind me than I got ahead of me," she said. "And at this time, I really need him."
Banks told Murray he felt bad his cousin was wounded but claimed he was falsely accused.
"She was like a sister to me," he said.
Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said Banks has eight felony and four misdemeanor convictions in his past. Banks was released from custody just days before the attack on Young.
"His probation paperwork was found in his jacket," Brandewie said.
Banks was convicted of attempted murder, three counts of felony battery, auto theft and felony theft April 12. In the second phase of his trial, he reached a plea agreement on a habitual offender enhancement.
Murray found Banks' criminal history to be a significant aggravating factor.
"I want the record to be clear," he said. "The jury decided the case correctly. I do believe you committed these crimes."
Murray appointed a public defender to help Banks appeal his conviction.