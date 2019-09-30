{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — A 72-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney.

Between November 2014 to October 2015, William Moit allegedly received 111 images and 157 videos depicting minors — some younger than 12 years old — engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including "sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence."

After his 108-month sentence, Moit will remain on supervised probation for 10 years. He also is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Moit was a resident of Rensselaer when the crime allegedly occurred, but lived in Westfield at the time of his arrest in July 2017, the U.S. attorney said. While living in Jasper County, he also was convicted of possession of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2000.

