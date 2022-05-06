Man getting $5,000 to transport 85 pounds of pot nabbed on Toll Road, police say

VALPARAISO — One of two men nabbed this week along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road allegedly with 85 pounds of marijuana told police he was a "transporter" who was getting paid $5,000 to deliver the illegal drug to a yet-unknown location.

"He stated that he receives updates along the way via cellphone," according to a charging document.

That driver, Federico Ricci, 31, of Arcata, California, is charged with dealing marijuana in an amount of at least 10 pounds, court records show.

A passenger in the vehicle, Halderi Garcia-Herrera, 21, who was identified by his Honduras passport, faces a felony count of dealing marijuana.

Ricci appeared Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, and his bond was set at $1,000 cash and $15,000 surety, records show.

A language barrier delayed setting bond Friday morning for Garcia-Herrera, who appeared via a video conference call from the county jail before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer.

A translator was brought in for the hearing, and the accused was told someone would contact him at the jail to carry out the necessary risk evaluation before bond is set. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

An Indiana State Police trooper said he was patrolling a local stretch of the Toll Road about 4:25 p.m. Monday when he noticed an eastbound black Toyota Camry abruptly changing lanes in front of him.

He stopped the vehicle and reported smelling raw marijuana coming from inside.

Ricci reportedly told the officer he and his cousin, Garcia-Herrera, were on their way to Maryland to visit family.

The officer said he then asked Garcia-Herrera if they were on their way to Pennsylvania, and he said they were. Garcia-Herrera claimed to be Ricci's friend.

"Both had different stories," the officer wrote.

After Ricci gave permission for his vehicle to be searched, the officer said he found four duffel bags in the truck containing 85 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, police said.

Ricci reportedly told police the marijuana belonged to both he and Garcia-Herrera. He also admitted that the two men are not related and had known each other for only a short time, police said.

