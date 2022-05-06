 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man getting $5,000 to transport 85 pounds of pot nabbed on Toll Road, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Federico Ricci and Halderi Garcia-Herrera

Federico Ricci and Halderi Garcia-Herrera

 Provided

VALPARAISO — One of two men nabbed this week along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road allegedly with 85 pounds of marijuana told police he was a "transporter" who was getting paid $5,000 to deliver the illegal drug to a yet-unknown location.

"He stated that he receives updates along the way via cellphone," according to a charging document.

That driver, Federico Ricci, 31, of Arcata, California, is charged with dealing marijuana in an amount of at least 10 pounds, court records show.

A passenger in the vehicle, Halderi Garcia-Herrera, 21, who was identified by his Honduras passport, faces a felony count of dealing marijuana.

Ricci appeared Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, and his bond was set at $1,000 cash and $15,000 surety, records show.

A language barrier delayed setting bond Friday morning for Garcia-Herrera, who appeared via a video conference call from the county jail before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer.

People are also reading…

A translator was brought in for the hearing, and the accused was told someone would contact him at the jail to carry out the necessary risk evaluation before bond is set. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

An Indiana State Police trooper said he was patrolling a local stretch of the Toll Road about 4:25 p.m. Monday when he noticed an eastbound black Toyota Camry abruptly changing lanes in front of him.

He stopped the vehicle and reported smelling raw marijuana coming from inside.

Ricci reportedly told the officer he and his cousin, Garcia-Herrera, were on their way to Maryland to visit family.

The officer said he then asked Garcia-Herrera if they were on their way to Pennsylvania, and he said they were. Garcia-Herrera claimed to be Ricci's friend.

"Both had different stories," the officer wrote.

After Ricci gave permission for his vehicle to be searched, the officer said he found four duffel bags in the truck containing 85 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, police said.

Ricci reportedly told police the marijuana belonged to both he and Garcia-Herrera. He also admitted that the two men are not related and had known each other for only a short time, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'This is a historic moment': Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts