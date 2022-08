Man given 3-year sentence for killing his elderly father in 2018

CROWN POINT — A 54-year-old man was expected to be released to a work-release program after a judge ordered him Wednesday to serve a three-year sentence for killing his 80-year-old father in 2018 in Hobart.

Michael S. Yakubec pleaded guilty in July to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, admitting he struck and killed his father, John F. Yakubec, without legal justification during a fight Nov. 8, 2018.

Michael Yakubec's plea agreement capped his sentence at three years. In exchange for his plea to a reduced charge, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder count, which carried a possible penalty of 45 to 65 years if convicted.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas gave Michael Yakubec credit for more than 300 days in jail and ordered him to serve the remainder of his sentence in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

John Yakubec suffered "gaping lacerations," multiple skull fractures, bleeding on his brain and multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said.

Michael Yakubec lived with his father and was in a position of trust, he said.

Bruno recommended a maximum sentence, in part, because Michael Yakubec was arrested in Porter County while he was free on bond in his Lake County murder case.

He pleaded guilty in Porter Superior Court in June to resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and received a "time served" sentence of 182 days in jail.

No one from the Yakubec family appeared in court to give a victim impact statement.

Michael Yakubec told the judge, "I'm just sorry that this happened."

Defense attorney Michael Lambert said his client had no prior convictions until his arrest in 2018.

Lambert asked Cappas to give Yakubec credit for time already served and order him to be released on probation. If the judge found probation to be inappropriate, Lambert recommended Community Corrections.