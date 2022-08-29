 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man given probation after threatening life of Porter County judge

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Chicago man was sentenced Monday morning to two years of probation after pleading guilty to threatening the life of Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.

Fredrick Vincent told another person at the Valparaiso courthouse on April 19, 2021, that "I am going to murder or kill Judge Buckley," the charging document reads.

Vincent was charged with a Level 5 felony count of intimidation when the target is a judge or other court staff, court records show.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to a reduced Level 6 count of intimidation, according to the proposed plea agreement.

Vincent was arrested in November and has been held no bond at the Porter County Jail as a result of allegations of failing to comply with probation from earlier battery, invasion of privacy and intimidation cases, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The plea agreement in his most recent case calls for him to serve two years behind bars with all but time served suspended and spent on formal probation, records show. He is ordered to continue mental health treatment during probation or undertake any recommended by the probation department.

The plea agreement says Vincent may transfer his probation to another state.

Fredrick Vincent

Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2021

Age: 50

Residence: Bay City, MI

Booking Number: 2104576

Charges: Intimidation, felony
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

