Man given probation after threatening life of Porter County judge

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Chicago man was sentenced Monday morning to two years of probation after pleading guilty to threatening the life of Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.

Fredrick Vincent told another person at the Valparaiso courthouse on April 19, 2021, that "I am going to murder or kill Judge Buckley," the charging document reads.

Vincent was charged with a Level 5 felony count of intimidation when the target is a judge or other court staff, court records show.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to a reduced Level 6 count of intimidation, according to the proposed plea agreement.

Vincent was arrested in November and has been held no bond at the Porter County Jail as a result of allegations of failing to comply with probation from earlier battery, invasion of privacy and intimidation cases, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The plea agreement in his most recent case calls for him to serve two years behind bars with all but time served suspended and spent on formal probation, records show. He is ordered to continue mental health treatment during probation or undertake any recommended by the probation department.

The plea agreement says Vincent may transfer his probation to another state.