Man goes headfirst through window to roof trying to dodge arrest, Porter County police say

CHESTERTON — Porter County police said they followed a man out onto the roof of his house to arrest him following an alleged hit-and-run crash.
Zane Griffin, 41, of Chesterton, faces misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the incident report.
Police said they were called out around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of County Roads 1225 North and 325 East in regard to a motorist leaving a crash scene.
Police said they found a Hyundai Elantra with heavy front-end damage and tree branches on it matching the damage to a tree near the crash site.
When the registered owners of the vehicle in question were contacted, they advised their son, Griffin, was the driver, police said. Police then went to the vehicle owners' home.
Griffin was located and police found him to be uncooperative. He yelled at officers to leave, and after attempting to barricade himself in a bedroom, Griffin fled headfirst through a second-story window to the roof of the house. Police said they followed and took him into custody.
Griffin is accused of continuing to resist police when taken for medical clearance and was eventually taken to Porter County Jail.
