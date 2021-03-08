Man gouged woman's eye, stabbed roommate with fork in attack at Schererville apartment, police say

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested early Friday after breaking into an apartment, gouging a woman's eye and stabbing another woman in the arm with a metal fork, Schererville police said.

Charles McCloud Smith, 28, of Merrillville, is accused of telling both women, "You're going to die," while attacking them.

Smith fled the women's apartment in the 1400 block of Grandview Court in Schererville, but he was arrested later that morning after crashing into another vehicle at Merrillville Road and 93rd Avenue during a pursuit involving Merrillville police, Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.

One of the women, who has a child with Smith, told police Smith suspected her of talking to Portage police about him being a suspect in a recent robbery there, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The women told Schererville police they were asleep about 3:50 a.m. Friday when Smith broke into their apartment through a sliding glass door on a second-floor balcony, records show.

One of the women said she awoke to see Smith standing over her. She got up to alert her roommate, and Smith knocked her down and pushed his fingers into her eyes, according to court documents.