Man gouged woman's eye, stabbed roommate with fork in attack at Schererville apartment, police say

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested early Friday after breaking into an apartment, gouging a woman's eye and stabbing another woman in the arm with a metal fork, Schererville police said.
Charles McCloud Smith, 28, of Merrillville, is accused of telling both women, "You're going to die," while attacking them.
Smith fled the women's apartment in the 1400 block of Grandview Court in Schererville, but he was arrested later that morning after crashing into another vehicle at Merrillville Road and 93rd Avenue during a pursuit involving Merrillville police, Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.
One of the women, who has a child with Smith, told police Smith suspected her of talking to Portage police about him being a suspect in a recent robbery there, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The women told Schererville police they were asleep about 3:50 a.m. Friday when Smith broke into their apartment through a sliding glass door on a second-floor balcony, records show.
One of the women said she awoke to see Smith standing over her. She got up to alert her roommate, and Smith knocked her down and pushed his fingers into her eyes, according to court documents.
The woman was able to block her right eye with her right arm while trying to fight off Smith with her left arm, records state. As Smith tried to gouge her eyes, he allegedly said, "You're going to die."
The woman's roommate awoke and attempted to pull Smith off the first woman, who was able to run from the apartment and seek help, records state. The first woman later sought treatment at a local hospital because her left eye was swollen shut and bleeding.
Smith turned his attention to the second woman and said, "You're going to die tonight," as he stabbed her with a metal fork in her upper right arm, records allege.
Smith took the woman's cellphone and left the apartment, fleeing in a vehicle, police said.
Merrillville police spotted a vehicle matching the description of Smith's car and attempted to stop him, but he led them on a pursuit, records state.
After Smith crashed, investigators found the woman's cellphone in Smith's car, records state.
Smith was in custody Monday at the Lake County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, four counts of battery and one count of felony residential entry. He has not yet entered pleas.
Smith also is wanted in Porter County on one felony count of robbery, online court records show.