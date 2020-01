Man grabbed employee's arm before fleeing with $2,000 in merch, police say

HOBART — Police say they are attempting to identify two theft suspects, including one accused of grabbing an employee by the arm to evade capture Tuesday.

Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said two men are accused of walking out of the store with $2,000 in merchandise.

Police declined to name the business.

"As they were attempting to leave with the merchandise, a store employee approached them and confronted them as they were leaving the store. One of the subjects grabbed the employee by her arm and pulled her out of the way, so they could leave the store," Gonzales said.

The individuals then exited the store and fled with the merchandise.

Police ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to contact police at 219-942-3406 or kgagliardi@cityofhobart.org.

