Man grabbed for officer's gun during arrest on domestic battery charges, records state

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man made an initial appearance Monday on charges alleging he struggled with police and grabbed for an officer's gun as he was arrested Dec. 22 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Mario Castro Jr., 38, appeared before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan with his arm in a sling and a black eye.
Sullivan entered not guilty pleas on Castro's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.
Castro is accused of body-slamming his girlfriend Dec. 22 in their apartment in the 4900 block of Northcote Avenue and later punching her in the face during an argument over a phone.
East Chicago police were first called to the couple's apartment about 7:30 p.m., after the woman reported Castro body-slammed her, court records state.
The woman told police Castro made rude comments about her children, so she told him to leave the apartment. He body-slammed her in front of the children, ages 10 and 7, records allege.
Castro left before police arrived, records state. About 8:10 p.m., police were called back to the apartment after Castro returned.
The woman told offices Castro grabbed her cellphone out of her hand and punched her in the face, records state. He again fled before police arrived and was not located.
East Chicago police responded a third time about 9 p.m. for a report that Castro was inside the apartment.
The woman gave police permission to enter, and they found Castro hiding in a pantry closet in the kitchen, records state.
Castro stepped out, but pulled away from police when they told him to put his hands behind his back because he was being arrested on domestic battery charges, court records state.
Police took him to the floor as he continued to struggle against being placed in handcuffs, records allege.
Castro grabbed a gun magazine from an officer's duty vest and struck the officer's arm with it several times, documents allege.
As officers attempted to gain control of Castro's left hand, he reached up with his right hand and attempted to remove the officer's gun from its holster, records state.
The officer was able to turn away and prevent Castro from taking the gun, records state.
Castro continued pulling away from officers, so a lieutenant attempted to subdue him with a Taser after giving a warning, records state. The Taser didn't affect Castro, but several officers were able to get him in handcuffs.
Castro twisted, turned and stiffened his body as police attempted to place him in a squad car, so an officer used pepper spray on him, records state.
Once inside the car, he began kicking the rear passenger side of the vehicle, so he was removed and placed into another car with bars over its windows, records state.
Castro was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a level 5 felony, two felony counts of domestic battery, felony battery against a public safety officer, and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
He was being held without bail, because he also was wanted on warrants for public intoxication and disorderly conduct out of East Chicago City Court and Lake Superior Court in Hammond, respectively.