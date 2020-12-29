Man grabbed for officer's gun during arrest on domestic battery charges, records state

East Chicago police responded a third time about 9 p.m. for a report that Castro was inside the apartment.

The woman gave police permission to enter, and they found Castro hiding in a pantry closet in the kitchen, records state.

Castro stepped out, but pulled away from police when they told him to put his hands behind his back because he was being arrested on domestic battery charges, court records state.

Police took him to the floor as he continued to struggle against being placed in handcuffs, records allege.

Castro grabbed a gun magazine from an officer's duty vest and struck the officer's arm with it several times, documents allege.

As officers attempted to gain control of Castro's left hand, he reached up with his right hand and attempted to remove the officer's gun from its holster, records state.

The officer was able to turn away and prevent Castro from taking the gun, records state.

Castro continued pulling away from officers, so a lieutenant attempted to subdue him with a Taser after giving a warning, records state. The Taser didn't affect Castro, but several officers were able to get him in handcuffs.