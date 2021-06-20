Man granted bail on murder charge in former basketball player's homicide

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Michigan City man granted bail last week is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on charges linked to a shooting last spring that left one man dead and another wounded.
Tahari K. Watson, 18, and Leonard G. Young, 20, both of Michigan City, both are charged with murder, attempted murder and battery in the March 15 shooting in a parking lot at Merrillville High School.
Tyree Riley, 18, of Merrillville, a former Griffith High School basketball player was killed in the shooting, and Riley's friend was wounded.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted Watson's request in May for a speedy trial.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan found Lake County prosecutors failed to establish that proof is evident or the presumption strong that Watson committed murder, and not a lesser offense, and set his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Sullivan has not yet issued a decision on Young's petition for bail. Young, who is represented by attorney Darnail Lyles, has pleaded not guilty and is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 4.
Witnesses told police Riley made a TikTok video with two friends from Merrillville and the girl, who is from Michigan City. The man from Michigan City saw the video online and became angry, eventually exchanging words with Riley during a phone call, records allege.
Riley agreed to meet the man at Merrillville High School to fight, and multiple people from each side arrived in multiple vehicles, court documents say.
One witness told police he saw Young and Watson with guns as the fight ended, just before the shooting began.
Watson's attorney, Russell Brown, wrote in court filings the evidence showed Watson never fired a gun.
Ballistics analysis showed all of the spent shell casings collected at the homicide scene were fired by a .40-caliber gun, Brown said.
The witness who told police he saw Watson holding a gun before the shooting testified at bail hearings that Watson did not fire the first shot, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez wrote in court filings.
The witness heard several more shots, but did not see who fired them because he ducked as another witness drove away, attorneys wrote.
The man who was wounded told police Watson was using a cellphone as a flashlight with one hand, but he could not see if Watson had a gun in his other hand, court records state.