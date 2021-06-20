Man granted bail on murder charge in former basketball player's homicide

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Michigan City man granted bail last week is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on charges linked to a shooting last spring that left one man dead and another wounded.

Tahari K. Watson, 18, and Leonard G. Young, 20, both of Michigan City, both are charged with murder, attempted murder and battery in the March 15 shooting in a parking lot at Merrillville High School.

Tyree Riley, 18, of Merrillville, a former Griffith High School basketball player was killed in the shooting, and Riley's friend was wounded.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted Watson's request in May for a speedy trial.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan found Lake County prosecutors failed to establish that proof is evident or the presumption strong that Watson committed murder, and not a lesser offense, and set his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Sullivan has not yet issued a decision on Young's petition for bail. Young, who is represented by attorney Darnail Lyles, has pleaded not guilty and is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 4.