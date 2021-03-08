Man granted bail on murder charge linked to deadly nightclub shooting

Garza said he saw Craft, who was wearing a red baseball hat, white T-shirt and bulletproof vest over the T-shirt, fire a gun multiple times into a crowd of people. Garza testified he saw a man, later identified as Blackmon, fall to the ground while Craft was shooting.

Garza said he yelled at Craft, "Police! Drop your weapon!" multiple times, and Craft turned to fire multiple shots at Garza, according to court filings.

Garza testified he fired about 15 rounds from his department-issued .40-caliber handgun at Craft, who ran toward a parked car on the south side of the lot as he continued to fire at Garza.

Garza said he briefly lost sight of Craft, who emerged from behind the parked car and was taken into custody by Gary police Officer Tyler Knotts.

Knotts testified he heard shots from at least two distinct guns — including a handgun and a rifle — and saw about 15 people in the parking lot.

Knotts said he saw two silhouettes shooting in Garza's direction before turning his attention to two individuals approaching him. One of the individuals had a "dark object" and ran west toward an alley, while the other — later identified as Craft — went to the ground and asked for help.