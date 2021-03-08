Man granted bail on murder charge linked to deadly nightclub shooting

CROWN POINT — A judge set bail Friday for a Hammond man accused of killing a man and shooting at a police officer Sept. 27 outside a Gary nightclub.
Fredrick D. Craft, 31, must post a bond of $500,000 surety or $50,000 cash to be released from jail while awaiting trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Craft's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, filed a motion Monday seeking a bond reduction. Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell scheduled a bond review hearing for Tuesday.
Murder defendants typically are not afforded bond, unless a court determines after hearing evidence and testimony that the presumption of a defendant's guilt is not strong.
Gruenhagen wrote in court filings that testimony by a Gary police officer was not supported by testimony from two other officers and evidence gathered at the crime scene.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce wrote in court filings that the three officers who testified during Craft's bail hearings Dec. 29 and Feb. 5 each saw the shootout from different angles and their testimony should not be considered contradictory.
Kevin Blackmon, 28, of Gary, was killed in the shooting outside Loft Adiq Ultra Lounge in the 700 block of Broadway. Craft was shot in the leg and arrested.
Gary police Detective Martin Garza testified at Craft's bail hearings that he was sitting in his patrol car with his emergency lights activated — a customary practice during closing time at the club — when he heard rapid gunfire in a parking lot west of his vehicle.
Garza said he saw Craft, who was wearing a red baseball hat, white T-shirt and bulletproof vest over the T-shirt, fire a gun multiple times into a crowd of people. Garza testified he saw a man, later identified as Blackmon, fall to the ground while Craft was shooting.
Garza said he yelled at Craft, "Police! Drop your weapon!" multiple times, and Craft turned to fire multiple shots at Garza, according to court filings.
Garza testified he fired about 15 rounds from his department-issued .40-caliber handgun at Craft, who ran toward a parked car on the south side of the lot as he continued to fire at Garza.
Garza said he briefly lost sight of Craft, who emerged from behind the parked car and was taken into custody by Gary police Officer Tyler Knotts.
Knotts testified he heard shots from at least two distinct guns — including a handgun and a rifle — and saw about 15 people in the parking lot.
Knotts said he saw two silhouettes shooting in Garza's direction before turning his attention to two individuals approaching him. One of the individuals had a "dark object" and ran west toward an alley, while the other — later identified as Craft — went to the ground and asked for help.
Craft was still wearing a bulletproof vest when Knotts arrested him, Knotts said.
Knotts testified he did not see Blackmon get shot and did not know if Craft was one of the individuals he saw shooting at Garza.
A third Gary police officer, Lt. Jeffrey Tatum, testified he was driving east on Seventh Avenue toward Broadway when he heard gunshots.
According to prosecutors, Tatum exchanged gunfire with "an unknown individual" after a brief chase. Craft's attorney wrote Tatum's testimony showed he exchanged gunfire with "two individuals."
Detectives from the Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Unit collected 111 spent shell casings, along with Tatum's and Garza's duty weapons, two semi-automatic handguns from an alley behind the nightclub, and three guns and two loaded magazines from Craft's vehicle, which was parked in the area.
Craft could not have fired all 111 shots, and any suggestion he handed off a weapon before Knotts took him into custody is "pure speculation," Gruenhagen wrote.
Blackmon died from a gunshot to his back, attorneys said.