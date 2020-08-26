Man guilty of gunning down his friend with AK-47 as the friend played a video game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Jurors convicted a man of murder Wednesday after weighing the credibility of a witness, who testified he saw the man emerge from a bedroom with an AK-47 rifle and kill a friend sitting on his couch.

Montel R. Brooks, 27, of Gary, fatally shot 25-year-old Louis Watson, of Gary, about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2018, as Brooks' brother, Mario Brooks, sat beside Watson, according to testimony.

A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated about 2 ½ hours before reaching the verdict.

The witness, who also was seated in the living room, testified Tuesday that he arrived about 1 a.m. at Brooks' home in the 2100 block of Harrison Street in Gary's Delaney housing complex.

Witness Dejuan Washington said Mario Brooks had a bottle of vodka and appeared intoxicated, and people in the home had been smoking "wet," a slang term for PCP or "embalming fluid."

Montel Brooks told Mario Brooks and Watson to keep it down, but the mood was calm when the shooting occurred about 20 minutes later, Washington testified.

Montel Brooks walked to a back bedroom and came out holding an AK-47. When he fired the first shot, it sounded like a grenade, Washington said.