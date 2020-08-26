Man guilty of gunning down his friend with AK-47 as the friend played a video game

CROWN POINT — Jurors convicted a man of murder Wednesday after weighing the credibility of a witness, who testified he saw the man emerge from a bedroom with an AK-47 rifle and kill a friend sitting on his couch.
Montel R. Brooks, 27, of Gary, fatally shot 25-year-old Louis Watson, of Gary, about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2018, as Brooks' brother, Mario Brooks, sat beside Watson, according to testimony.
A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated about 2 ½ hours before reaching the verdict.
The witness, who also was seated in the living room, testified Tuesday that he arrived about 1 a.m. at Brooks' home in the 2100 block of Harrison Street in Gary's Delaney housing complex.
Witness Dejuan Washington said Mario Brooks had a bottle of vodka and appeared intoxicated, and people in the home had been smoking "wet," a slang term for PCP or "embalming fluid."
Montel Brooks told Mario Brooks and Watson to keep it down, but the mood was calm when the shooting occurred about 20 minutes later, Washington testified.
Montel Brooks walked to a back bedroom and came out holding an AK-47. When he fired the first shot, it sounded like a grenade, Washington said.
Washington testified he ran out of the house after that first shot, leaving behind his personal belongings.
Judge James Perkins issued a warrant Tuesday for Mario Brooks, after he failed to show up to testify. He never appeared.
Others testified Mario Brooks met police outside and told them his brother had just shot Watson.
Defense attorney Adam Tavitas told the jury during closing arguments that Washington's testimony didn't add up.
Washington testified everyone was smoking marijuana, but toxicology showed Watson didn't have any marijuana in his system, he said.
Crime scene investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's Department did not find any illegal drugs in the house, Tavitas said.
Washington said Mario Brooks was drunk, but Detective Jeremy Ogden testified he determined Mario Brooks was aware enough to give a statement.
Ogden, a retired Hobart detective who was assigned at the time to the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, said he interviewed Mario Brooks for three hours.
Ogden said police must make "a judgment call" when dealing with a witness who may be intoxicated. In this case, he determined Mario Brooks' "faculties were in order" and proceeded with an interview.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said Washington's testimony was corroborated by the physical evidence in the case.
A forensic pathologist testified Watson, who was shot nine times, lost 50% of the blood in his body, she said.
Mario Brooks had Watson's blood not only on the front of his pants, but also on the rear, she said.
"He was seated next to Louis Watson," she said.
Voluntary intoxication cannot be used as a defense in a murder case.
"You can't just take something and say, 'Oh, I was high. Excuse me for doing this,'" Williams said.
Montel Brooks could face 45 to 65 years in prison at sentencing. He also was convicted of a firearm enhancement, which could add five to 20 years to his sentence.
