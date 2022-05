Man guilty of murder for shooting friend in forehead during car ride

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury rejected a man's self-defense claim and convicted him Friday of murder, armed robbery and auto theft for fatally shooting his friend while they were riding together in a car in 2020 in Gary.

Larry Boston, 21, subsequently admitted to a firearm enhancement, which could add five to 20 years to his sentence. The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Boston and his childhood friend Charles Golden, 20, both of Chicago, were visiting a friend in Gary and planned on going on a double date July 8, 2020, according to trial testimony.

They argued over who would get their hair cut first at a barbershop and were riding together in a Nissan Altima driven by a third man when Boston, who was seated in the back passenger seat, shot Golden, who was seated in the front passenger seat, in the forehead.

Boston and the driver each jumped out of the moving car, and Boston pulled Golden's body from the Nissan after it came to a stop at 47th Avenue and Adams Street. A witness testified Boston briefly got into the driver's seat, but then fled on foot.

Boston testified Wednesday there was a gun on the Nissan's center console during the ride and Golden, who was still angry, repeatedly called him an explicit name.

He claimed he drew his own gun from his waistband and shot Golden when he saw Golden reach for the gun on the console.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce told jurors police found two guns after the shooting: Boston's gun, which he threw out of a carjacked vehicle during a police pursuit, and the driver's gun, which was discovered in the driver's underwear when he was patted down by a Gary officer.

Koonce showed jurors a picture of the Nissan's center console, which appeared to be mostly covered in blood spatter, and said an analyst concluded the gun recovered from the driver's pants did not have Golden's DNA on it. However, DNA from two other individuals was found on the gun, she said.

Koonce said the evidence showed Golden didn't have a gun and couldn't have been reaching for one when he was killed. Boston shot Golden out of anger, she said.

"He knew what he was doing, and he's trying to escape accountability," she said.

Defense attorney John Cantrell told the jury the picture of the center console showed vague outline of a gun and suggested the driver, who ran a distance before he was located by police, could have wiped away evidence as he carried the gun in his underwear.

Koonce said it would be miraculous if the driver wiped off Golden's DNA but not DNA from two other individuals.

Boston, who suffered a head injury in his jump from the car, didn't seek help for Golden or himself, she said. He threw his gun, which was later recovered by an Indiana State Police trooper.

He hid inside a Chicago residence while police scoured the neighborhood looking for him, and he hid in the attic when officers knocked, she said.

"His actions after the killing show what he was thinking during the killing," Koonce said. "He lied to all of you. His words show us his guilty mind."

Cantrell said Boston didn't deny taking a woman's Honda Fit at gunpoint and leading police on a chase to Chicago's South Side.

Instead, the defense attorney said "one second can drastically change someone's life" and asked them to treat their deliberations as "a matter of the highest importance."

"Did Charles make Larry kill him?" Cantrell asked. "They have to wow you with their evidence. Their whole case is focused on what happened after."

Cantrell said prosecutors were focused on the carjacking and pursuit because they wanted jurors to hate Boston and conclude he's a bad kid.

Boston was in fear for his life and shot once, not 10 times, he said.

Boston jumped out of a moving car and went to check on Golden, but he took off when he realized there was nothing he could do to help his friend, Cantrell said.

After the verdict was returned, Cantrell said he respected the jury's decision but was disappointed.

"I was hoping that the jury would not rush to judgment after they found out that he carjacked someone after the shooting," he said. "My client acted in self-defense. I thought the evidence was very clear."

