Man gunned down after calling defendant a 'fool,' court records state

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was arrested early Thursday on charges he fatally shot a another man and attempted to shoot the man's girlfriend after the man called him a "fool" earlier this year in Gary.

Tramont D. Lee, 23, is accused of repeatedly offering to sell the couple marijuana June 20 outside an apartment building in the 3500 block of Washington Street before fatally shooting 29-year-old Micah-Louis A. Smith.

Lee had not yet entered pleas to charges of murder and attempted murder. He also is facing a firearm enhancement, which could add another five to 20 years to the sentence he receives if convicted.

When Lee asked for the woman's phone number and Facebook information, Smith said, "If we want something, we will see you around, fool," Lake Criminal Court records state.

Lee pulled a gun, fired several shots at the couple, took a gun from Smith and ran south down an alley, records allege.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A witness told police Lee had been hanging around the building for about two months, court records state.