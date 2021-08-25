Man gunned down backseat passenger while riding in car, charges allege

CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in Gary in June 2019.
Ivan Malone, 25, is accused of shooting Ervin F. Pirtle multiple times as they rode in a car with two other men after a night of drinking.
The case against Malone was unsealed after he was booked into the Lake County Jail on Thursday.
Malone, Pirtle and the other men shared two water bottles filled with vodka and each drank two 12-ounce beers the night of June 1, 2019, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Witnesses told police the mood in the car was pleasant as the group left a fast-food restaurant at U.S. 12 and Clay Street in Gary.
The witnesses said they were heading west when Malone turned around in the front passenger seat, put his knees on the seat and shot Pirtle, a backseat passenger, multiple times with a semi-automatic handgun, court records state.
One witness told police the driver hit a curb while attempting to wrestle the gun away from Malone, records state.
The driver told police he attempted to stop Malone from shooting, ran off the road and noticed Malone had exited the vehicle. He got back on the road and continued driving west on U.S. 12 in an attempt to take Pirtle to a hospital, records state.
The men flagged down a Gary police officer about 1:20 a.m. June 2, 2019, in the 500 block of Ohio Street. Lake County coroner's investigators pronounced Pirtle dead at the scene where the car stopped.
Investigators noted in court filings that two spent bullets — one of which was a .22-caliber and the other a 9mm — were recovered from Pirtle's body.
Police recovered a .22-caliber revolver and .22-caliber projectile from the car, but no semi-automatic weapon was found, records state.
Malone refused to speak with police the night of Pirtle's homicide, records state.
One of Malone's family members later told police he was diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic, records state.