Man gunned down near Lynwood skating rink

A Lynwood man was pronounced dead at a Region hospital Tuesday night after a shooting near the skating rink in Lynwood, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Diondre Crosby-Nelson, 19, of Lynwood, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday at Franciscan Health in Dyer, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said Crosby-Nelson was brought to the Dyer hospital with a gunshot wound for treatment after a shooting incident across the state line.

A large crime scene was established in the 2000 Block of Glenwood Dyer Road Tuesday night after the shooting, according to observations from the scene.

His official cause and manner of death are pending.

