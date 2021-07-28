Man had loaded firearms in car during arrest on warrant for attempted murder, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A Gary man had a loaded AR-556 rifle and a loaded 9 mm handgun in his car Monday when an officer stopped him for an inoperable headlight and discovered he was wanted on a warrant in an attempted murder case, police said.

Michael D. McCualey, 27, was taken into custody on the warrant and charged Tuesday with misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

McCualey was not charged in connection with the alleged possession of the assault-style AR-556 rifle, because Indiana does not require individuals to obtain a permit to carry rifles and McCualey does not have any felony convictions, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

McCualey had been wanted on the warrant linked to attempted murder case since charges were filed June 23. He had not yet entered pleas in either of his cases.

The warrant was connected to a May 28 shooting in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in East Chicago. In that case, McCualey is accused of firing at least 17 rounds from an assault-style rifle and wounding a man.

McCualey's arrest Monday stemmed from a traffic stop about 9:40 p.m., police said.