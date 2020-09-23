 Skip to main content
Man had suspected meth while asleep in car blocking road, police say
Man had suspected meth while asleep in car blocking road, police say

Police stock
Times file photo

JASPER COUNTY — A 31-year-old Wheatfield man is accused of having suspected methamphetamine in a car police found him sleeping in, authorities said.

Jason M. Kearney was inside a vehicle that was parked in the road at County Road 500 and County Road 1450 North, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy was on patrol in the area when he saw the vehicle blocking the road. Upon closer look, the deputy noticed the vehicle was running, and Kearney was asleep in the driver's seat.

Kearney was unable to explain why he had fallen asleep in the vehicle while on the road, police said.

Police searched Kearney and found two cigarette packs, one of which contained a small bag of a crystal-like substance, authorities said. A field test yielded a positive result for suspected methamphetamine, police said.

Police said they also found a glass pipe and scale inside the vehicle during a search.

Kearney was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center on $1,000 bond. He was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

An initial hearing for Kearney was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at Jasper County Circuit Court.

