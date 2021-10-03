 Skip to main content
Man handed 3-year sentence for kidnapping woman, other crimes
CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Merrillville man Thursday to a three-year term for kidnapping, resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Dashawn D. McIntee, 24, received credit for about a year already served in jail and good time, court records show.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota suspended the remainder of his sentence in favor of probation.

McIntee pleaded guilty in July to kidnapping a woman Dec. 28, 2018, after she walked out of a home in Hobart.

McIntee approached the woman with a handgun and ordered her to drive him "somewhere," but allowed her to go inside her residence to retrieve her keys.

While inside, the woman asked a family member to call 911. She drove the man a short distance from her home before noticing police cars behind her with emergency lights activated, court records state.

McIntee initially ordered the woman to speed up, but then told her to pull into an alley in the area of 50th Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary, records state. McIntee jumped out and attempted to flee, while the woman ran back to the police cars.

In another case, McIntee admitted he entered a man's vehicle Dec. 26, 2018, in Hobart with the intent to commit burglary or theft.

McIntee also admitted he led Merrillville police on a chase Aug. 18, 2018, from the area of Broadway and 66th Place. McIntee drove through a parking lot in the 6700 block of Broadway and nearly struck several pedestrians as he attempted to evade police, records state.

