Man handed 30-year sentence for killing teen over Xbox

Higgins, Higgins' friend Dezman C. Dukes and Peluyera went to a power outlet at a nearby residence, but a resident came out and the teens moved away.

At that point, "a silver handgun with a black handle" was brandished and fired at Peluyera, who walked back to his father's car and died in his father's arms.

A 'light' extinguished

Peluyera's mother, Kelly Arroyo, said her son was her "light at the end of the day."

Johnny Peluyera was a joy to be around and always knew how to make people laugh, she said.

To say that his death has caused her to live in pain would be an understatement, she said.

She's afraid to leave her home for fear there could be others out there like Higgins, who have no regard for human life. But she remains in her home with only a box containing her son, wondering what he could have become.

The family lost Peluyera's sister to cancer, and his younger brother was left without a mentor and friend, family members said.

Johnny Peluyera's father, who is also Johnny Peluyera, said the day he lost his son replays over and over in his mind.

"I just want to know why," he said. "It wasn't worth it."