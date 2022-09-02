Man handed 6-year sentence for instigating deadly shooting

CROWN POINT — The man who threw a "sucker punch" that led to a fatal shooting in 2020 inside a Gary gas station was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Willie A. Jones Jr., 22, of Gary, could have faced up to six years in prison after pleading guilty in October to battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the homicide Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Rayvon Harris, 29, a father of one son, was shot seven times and died at the crime scene.

Jones was shot by one of his co-defendants and had part of his leg amputated as a result of his wounds.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said that it was clear Jones instigated the fight that led to Harris' killing and that Harris' family's loss was great.

The judge said Jones deserved some leniency for cooperating with the state and testifying against co-defendant Courtney M. Moss, 32, of Gary, who was convicted of murder in May and subsequently sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Myles Thomas, 28, of Gary, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison. A fourth co-defendant, Roy C. Akins Jr., has been wanted for two years on a warrant in the case.

Harris' grandfather, Edward Harris, thanked Jones for cooperating with law enforcement but said his grandson might not have been killed if not for Jones' actions.

"Rayvon will not be walking without a limb," he said. "He will not be changing his prosthesis. He only has a casket."

Edward Harris said he wanted to know why Jones and his friends wanted to hurt his grandson, who was not carrying a weapon.

"Somewhere this system has got to get a hold of reality," he said. "I read it every day. People looking like me. My brothers killing one another. It's horrifying. I read it every day, over and over."

Edward Harris said Jones and his friends wouldn't have fought his grandson straight up.

"It took four men with three weapons," he said.

Still, he prayed Jones would learn from his mistake and leave prison a better man, he said.

Rayvon Harris' friend Melisa Maali said Harris' son still asks family members where his father is and why he isn't coming home.

"It's going to take years. It's already been two," she said. "I don't know how much longer it's going to be, and I can't rush it. All I can do is be supportive for him."

Jones didn't answer Edward Harris' question about why Rayvon Harris was targeted.

"I'm sorry what happened to Rayvon," he said. "I know what I did was wrong."

Jones said he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana the night of the homicide. He said he wanted to sign up for disability benefits and earn his GED after his release from prison and "be a leader, not a follower."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes asked for a six-year sentence.

Jones was free on bond in a Marion County case at the time of the homicide. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

Defense attorney Joseph Roberts asked for a "time served" sentence.

Jones was the only one of the co-defendants who didn't have a gun, he said.

Jones never intended for the fight to go as far as it did, and he likely would respond well to probation or short-term imprisonment, Roberts said.

Jones already has served about two years in jail while awaiting a resolution of his case. With good time, he'll have to serve approximately one more year.