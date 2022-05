Man handed 75-year sentence for murder after refusing to leave jail cell

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Tuesday to 75 years in prison for murdering a man who came to pick up his child's mother last fall after she'd been on an all-night drug bender with the defendant.

Antonio West, 54, refused to leave his jail cell and was sentenced in absentia for fatally shooting 39-year-old Shawn Rhyan Pewitt on Sept. 8 in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary, attorneys said.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson sentenced West to 60 years for Pewitt's murder and 15 years for a firearm enhancement. The terms must run consecutively.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted West in April after a weeklong trial.

According to trial testimony, West pulled a gun from his pocket about 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and fatally shot Pewitt after Pewitt arrived at West's basement apartment to pick up the woman.

The woman had been smoking crack cocaine with Pewitt and a Lowell man at a different Gary residence the night before, but she left them to go smoke crack with West.

After she smoked crack all night, West demanded payment, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said during the trial.

Brandewie tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar.

West drove the woman to Lowell twice Sept. 8, first to pick up a $400 check and a second time after a bank refused to cash the check.

"He wasn't going to let (the woman) go until she paid that money," Brandewie said.

One of West's neighbors testified he didn't hear a gunshot, but he saw West run out of his apartment and heard West yell, "I just shot someone. Call 911!"

The man walked over to a stairway leading down to West's apartment and saw the woman cradling Pewitt, who appeared to have a gunshot wound. West fled before police arrived.

West was represented by attorneys Kerry Connor and Sonya Scott-Dix.

