Man handed 9-year sentence for killing friend while playing with gun

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man was given a nine-year sentenced Monday for fatally shooting a friend while playing with a gun last year in Gary.
Isaiah M. Johnson, of Gary, pleaded guilty in August to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and a firearm enhancement in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jalen Pickens as Pickens slept May 6, 2020, at a home in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue.
Senior Judge Kathleen Lang, who is presiding over cases in the late Judge Diane Boswell's courtroom until Judge Gina Jones takes over later this month, said Johnson did not succeed at probation in previous juvenile cases but she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
She sentenced him to five years in prison, followed by two years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and two years on probation.
Lang also gave Johnson credit for more than a year already served, plus good time.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce read a letter written by Pickens' mother, who said he was her world and can never replaced.
Koonce recommended a sentence of 16 years with no option for alternative placement, the maximum under his plea agreement.
Pickens' mother will never see her son again, and Pickens' daughter will never see her father again, Koonce said.
"Mr. Johnson is a young man with a lot of life ahead of him," the deputy prosecutor said. "Hopefully, he'll learn the value of life and want to change his life around upon his release."
Defense attorney Joshua Malher said Johnson was just 17 years old when Pickens was shot.
"At 17 years old, you don't have the presence of mind to make mature decisions about the things you're doing," he said.
Johnson also has a child, who was born while he was in custody, Malher said.
"We hope, with an appropriate sentence in this case, Mr. Johnson will have an opportunity to be a parent," he said.
Malher recommended a sentence of seven years, including two behind bars, two in Lake County Community Corrections and three years on probation.
"Seven years for an 18-year-old is effectively more than half of his life," Mahler said.
Johnson apologized to Pickens' family and said he, too, was hurting, because he considered Pickens to be his best friend.
"I was on the phone playing with the gun," he said. "It went off. I never aimed it at my friend."
"I disappointed a lot of people," Johnson said. "I'm just trying to move through this. I was just lost and stupid."
In his plea agreement, Johnson admitted he failed to make sure the AR pistol he had was switched to the "safe" position before he pointed the gun at Pickens and pulled the trigger, records state.
According to charging documents, a witness told police Johnson initially laughed after the shot went off, but then began to cry and left the house through a front door, according to charging documents.