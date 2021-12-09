Man handed 9-year sentence for killing friend while playing with gun

Lang also gave Johnson credit for more than a year already served, plus good time.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce read a letter written by Pickens' mother, who said he was her world and can never replaced.

Koonce recommended a sentence of 16 years with no option for alternative placement, the maximum under his plea agreement.

Pickens' mother will never see her son again, and Pickens' daughter will never see her father again, Koonce said.

"Mr. Johnson is a young man with a lot of life ahead of him," the deputy prosecutor said. "Hopefully, he'll learn the value of life and want to change his life around upon his release."

Defense attorney Joshua Malher said Johnson was just 17 years old when Pickens was shot.

"At 17 years old, you don't have the presence of mind to make mature decisions about the things you're doing," he said.

Johnson also has a child, who was born while he was in custody, Malher said.

"We hope, with an appropriate sentence in this case, Mr. Johnson will have an opportunity to be a parent," he said.