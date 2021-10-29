Man heads to prison for fatally shooting ex's boyfriend five times

Eliza Salazar said she's still trying to cope with the loss of her son, who was the glue that brought his family together.

"He is the missing piece to our puzzle," she said. "Nothing will ever be the same."

Salazar's sister, Lisa Catellano, said she still remembers her brother banging on pots and pans as a child and playing with his grandfather's guitar. There will be no more new memories or family photos with him, she said.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him," she said. "He was all about life."

Defense attorney Matthew Fech said it was difficult "to explain the inexcusable."

Guerrero provided for his ex-girlfriend and her foster child over the years, went to speak with a pastor after the shooting and was on his way back to Indiana to take responsibility for his actions before his arrest.

Guerrero had no convictions in his criminal history and showed genuine remorse while his case was pending, Fech said.

Guerrero apologized to Salazar's family.

The killing was a mistake, and reflection has shown him "violence is not the answer," he said.