Man heads to prison for fatally shooting ex's boyfriend five times

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Griffith man Friday to 47 years in prison for murdering an ex-girlfriend's boyfriend during an argument in 2019 in Calumet Township.
Juan Guerrero, 43, shot 46-year-old Jermaine Salazar five times May 14, 2019, in the 200 block of North Colfax Street. The final shot hit Salazar in the back of the head.
Salazar, who was dating Guerrero's ex-girlfriend, later died at a hospital.
A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Guerrero of murder in September.
Judge Samuel Cappas said he agreed with Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez that the killing was senseless.
Guerrero deserved some leniency, because he had no criminal history, cooperated with police and expressed sincere remorse, Cappas said.
In response to the judge's question, Guerrero said he was drinking alcohol the night of the shooting.
"Mr. Guerrero, you should have just stayed home," Cappas said. "You wouldn't be going to prison if you had just stayed home."
Salazar's mother, Eliza Salazar, said Salazar never got to see his eldest daughter graduate from college or celebrate when her sister was accepted into a performing arts school.
His youngest daughter will never have the chance to call him "dad," she said.
Eliza Salazar said she's still trying to cope with the loss of her son, who was the glue that brought his family together.
"He is the missing piece to our puzzle," she said. "Nothing will ever be the same."
Salazar's sister, Lisa Catellano, said she still remembers her brother banging on pots and pans as a child and playing with his grandfather's guitar. There will be no more new memories or family photos with him, she said.
"He didn't deserve what happened to him," she said. "He was all about life."
Defense attorney Matthew Fech said it was difficult "to explain the inexcusable."
Guerrero provided for his ex-girlfriend and her foster child over the years, went to speak with a pastor after the shooting and was on his way back to Indiana to take responsibility for his actions before his arrest.
Guerrero had no convictions in his criminal history and showed genuine remorse while his case was pending, Fech said.
Guerrero apologized to Salazar's family.
The killing was a mistake, and reflection has shown him "violence is not the answer," he said.
"I screwed up. I really did," he said. "I know nothing is going to change that."
He asked Salazar's family for forgiveness and said he hopes one day he can share his side of the story with them.
Cappas gave Guerrero credit for more than two years in jail, plus good time. He granted Guerrero's request to appoint an appellate public defender.