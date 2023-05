HOBART — A 24-year-old man who allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and then threatened to kill himself and police was taken into custody at his mother's house and faces numerous criminal counts, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Emanuel Pugh Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday in Merrillville and several firearms were recovered, police said.

He faces felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation, domestic battery and intimidation, and misdemeanor pointing a firearm and criminal mischief, according to Gonzales.

The alleged victim in the case reportedly told police she and Pugh had argued before bed Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of East Home Avenue and she later awoke to Pugh with his hand around her neck and asking for keys. She attempted to go back to sleep when, "she felt something heavy and cold pressed against her head on her temple area and when she opened her eyes, she realized Emanuel had a handgun pressed against her head."

She left the house and went to the Hobart Police Department to report the crime, Gonzales said.

"While she was at the Hobart Police Department, she received several text messages from Emanuel, one specific text stated, 'if you call the police on me I'mma die here and take a few of them with me. I'mma gonna have a full shootout from the house.' "

Pugh reportedly admitted to Hobart police that he pointed the gun at the woman's head, "in an effort to let her know he wasn't playing around anymore."

Region high school student faces 10 charges after allegedly making bomb threat, police say "We want our community to know that we take any threat to the safety of our schools very seriously and will vigorously investigate any threats, and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," police said.

He was being held at the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

"If you or if you know anyone involved in a volatile domestic relationship, please reach out to our agency," Gonzales said. "We have an advocate, Andrea Graciano (agraciano@cityofhobart.org) and an assistant, Samantha Bull (sbull@cityofhobart.org), who specialize with assisting and providing resources for anyone who may be in a circle of violence relationship."

Contact the department at 219-942-1125, extension 1069.

"Please don't suffer in silence," Gonzales said.

