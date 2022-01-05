Man held without bond after being accused of repeatedly molesting Porter County girl

VALPARAISO — An Illinois man is being held without bond on accusations of repeatedly molesting a young family member, Porter County police said.

Kevin Herbert, 48, of Mokena, faces a Level 1 count of child molesting, which carries a potential sentence of up to 40 years behind bars, police said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department said it responded shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 16 to a complaint from a Porter County mother that her juvenile daughter was inappropriately touched by a family member on multiple occasions.

Police identified the accused as Herbert and said they learned he had visited the Jackson Township home on multiple occasions between June and November.

Following an investigation, police took Herbert into custody Tuesday.

Official charging documents had not been filed as of noon Wednesday, records show.

